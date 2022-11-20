 
Sunday Nov 20 2022
Web Desk

Shakira embraces being cool mom as she attends son Milan’s basketball game in sporty look

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Shakira arrived in style for son Milan’s basketball game in Barcelona this week.

The songstress, 45, cut a sporty figure for the sporting match, as her ex Gerard Pique was also in attendance to watch their son, nine, play.

She kept a friendly distance from her former husband after the pair signed a custody agreement earlier this month.

Shakira - who also shares son Sasha, seven, with Gerard - donned a pair of white joggers with an oversized, tie-dye green sweatshirt and crossbody bucket bag.

She kept her look low-key with a baseball cap placed over her lengthy copper locks - which fell freely.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Walking alongside Milan, who she shares with pro footballer Gerard, the star joined a crowd departing the sporting event.

The couple confirmed their split in June and signed a custody agreement for their two children earlier this month - with Shakira set to move to Miami with the boys.

And after settling the legal battle, Gerard was spotted earlier this week getting cosy with his new girlfriend Clara Chia, 23.

