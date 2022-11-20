Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 9

Amitabh Bachchan's recently released film Uunchai kept its pace at the box office on the ninth day of its theatrical release as the film collected INR 2.5 crore at the box office on its ninth day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film collected INR 2.5 crore on its ninth day in theatres. Despite the film receiving competition from Drishyam 2 at the box office, the office has managed to maintain its pace

This takes the total collection of the film to INR 20 crore in nine days.

Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai was released in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles.

The film follows the story of three aged friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp in order to fulfil their fourth friend's last wish. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films.