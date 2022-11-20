 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 9

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Amitabh Bachchans Uunchai stays steady at the box office on Day 9
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 9

Amitabh Bachchan's recently released film Uunchai kept its pace at the box office on the ninth day of its theatrical release as the film collected INR 2.5 crore at the box office on its ninth day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film collected INR 2.5 crore on its ninth day in theatres. Despite the film receiving competition from Drishyam 2 at the box office, the office has managed to maintain its pace

This takes the total collection of the film to INR 20 crore in nine days.

Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai was released in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. 

The film follows the story of three aged friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp in order to fulfil their fourth friend's last wish. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films.

More From Showbiz:

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' witnesses growth on Day 2

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' witnesses growth on Day 2
Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan starrer 'Bhediya' to release in five days

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan starrer 'Bhediya' to release in five days
‘I felt guilty’ Kabir Bedi gets vulnerable about his son Siddhant Bedi’s suicide

‘I felt guilty’ Kabir Bedi gets vulnerable about his son Siddhant Bedi’s suicide

Saif Ali Khan responds to 'Vikram Vedha's' failure at the box office

Saif Ali Khan responds to 'Vikram Vedha's' failure at the box office
Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home nameplate gets a 'diamond' makeover

Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home nameplate gets a 'diamond' makeover
'Indian Matchmaking' to get another season, confirms Sima Taparia

'Indian Matchmaking' to get another season, confirms Sima Taparia
Karan Johar reveals Tabassum was inspiration behind Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar reveals Tabassum was inspiration behind Koffee With Karan

Shah Rukh Khan resumes shoot for 'Dunki', fans spot him at supermarket in Jeddah

Shah Rukh Khan resumes shoot for 'Dunki', fans spot him at supermarket in Jeddah
Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan reveal each other’s annoying and most liked habits

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan reveal each other’s annoying and most liked habits

‘After ages!’, Janhvi Kapoor feels happy to meet Sajal Aly

‘After ages!’, Janhvi Kapoor feels happy to meet Sajal Aly

Preity Zinta takes a moment to appreciate her team as Soldier embarks 24th year

Preity Zinta takes a moment to appreciate her team as Soldier embarks 24th year

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about cyber bullying and teenagers mental health

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about cyber bullying and teenagers mental health