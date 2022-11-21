Pete Davidson needs to date ‘normal woman’ after Kim Kardashian split

Pete Davidson's close friend believes the comedian should date a “normal woman” after his headline-making split with Kim Kardashian.

Johnny Potenza, a talk show host spilled to The Sun that ever since the former Saturday Night Live alum parted ways with the reality TV star, he has developed temper issues.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m Dr. Freud,” Potenza said. “But what Pete needs is a normal woman with old-fashioned family values, without all the celebrity gossip who can kick him in the (expletive).”

This comes amid rumours that the King of Staten Island actor is romantically involved with model Emily Ratajkowski.

Davidson’s friend went on to explain that the whirlwind romance with Kardashian was “too much baggage for him” that led to a meltdown that happened on the set of Bupkis.

“I heard he had a meltdown. It doesn’t really surprise me,” Potenza said. “The Pete I knew didn’t have an angry side. He was just a nice boy. He was very humble.

“I think Kim had too much baggage for him,” he continued. "She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them.”

“Most of the people I know in Staten Island were saying it wouldn’t last. They come from two completely different backgrounds.

"Everyone was shocked he was dating Kim, who is a very classy woman. Pete always lived like a regular guy his age.

Potenza further added, “‘The Kardashians’ cars are high-end and look at how they dress and how Pete dresses. You’re never going to see him wearing a suit unless he has to.

“The guy’s young. I am sure he didn’t want to change his lifestyle for a woman,” he concluded hinting that Davidson need to be in a relationship with someone lesser known to lead a normal life.