 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Oscar selected Indian film 'Chhello Show' to stream on OTT on this date

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Chhello Show released in the Indian theatres on October 14
'Chhello Show' released in the Indian theatres on October 14 

Film Chhello Show aka Last Film Show in English, which has been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars, is all set to release on Netflix on November 25.

Chhello Show is a Gujrati language film written and directed by Pan Nalin that released in the Indian cinemas on October 14.

Director Nalin, while talking about the OTT release of the film, sated: “Last Film Show is a celebration of films, food, friends, and family and now audiences across India can do exactly that from the comfort of their homes while watching it. As a filmmaker, I dream that the movie reaches the maximum number of people, and now, thanks to Netflix, the Last Film Show is just a click away.”

The story revolves around a 9-year-old young Gujrati boy who falls in love with cinema and gets inspired by its light, its ability of telling stories and the heroes it gives birth to. All he wants to do is watch movies the whole day. This passion gets him into trouble not only with his father but with the local police as well. He is labeled to be a thief.

The film did not only amuse the national audience but also gained popularity internationally. The Gujrati film has been screened at numerous film festivals including Tribeca, and Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema.

As per IndiaToday, Chhello Show also received the best picture award at the Asian World Film Festival Los Angeles. Moreover, it will also have a screening at the International Film Festival India.  

More From Showbiz:

Bhushan Kumar files police complaint against imposter

Bhushan Kumar files police complaint against imposter

Shah Rukh Khan to receive Honorary Award at Red Sea International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan to receive Honorary Award at Red Sea International Film Festival
Kartik Aaryan shares cool picture with Ajay Devgn from IFFI red carpet

Kartik Aaryan shares cool picture with Ajay Devgn from IFFI red carpet
'RRR' director meets 'Star Wars' director at Governors Award 2022: See Picture

'RRR' director meets 'Star Wars' director at Governors Award 2022: See Picture
Allu Arjun dedicates post to 'cutest baby' Arha on her birthday

Allu Arjun dedicates post to 'cutest baby' Arha on her birthday
Alia Bhatt newbie 'mama' gives a sneak peek of her 'cosy' mode: Photo

Alia Bhatt newbie 'mama' gives a sneak peek of her 'cosy' mode: Photo
'Chak De India' writer Jaideep Sahni reveals the film struggled to get the trust of distributors

'Chak De India' writer Jaideep Sahni reveals the film struggled to get the trust of distributors
Kalki Koechlin says it was 'frustrating' being stereotyped as a home-breaker and 'psycho'

Kalki Koechlin says it was 'frustrating' being stereotyped as a home-breaker and 'psycho'
Ranveer Singh reveals what his dad told him during his days of struggle

Ranveer Singh reveals what his dad told him during his days of struggle
Hrithik Roshan denies reports of moving in with girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan denies reports of moving in with girlfriend Saba Azad
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 9

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 9
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' witnesses growth on Day 2

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' witnesses growth on Day 2