Monday Nov 21 2022
Americans restless to welcome their superstar Kate Middleton amid Harry, Meghan's new stunt

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, who is loved as 'superstar' by Americans, would win back US hearts with her Boston tour after Harry and Meghan's 'prime time royal annihilation' on Oprah tarnished the monarchy's stateside image.

The new Princess of Wales, who according to a survey is more than twice as popular as the Duchess of Sussex in the United States without ever setting foot here, has a real ability to connect the Americans.

The mother-of three is loved by Americans as she is epitome of a Princess, and embodies everything the people of the US expect in a future queen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to visit the US in 10 days' time, with insiders seeing the trip as an opportunity to improve the monarchy's standing stateside amid Meghan and Harry's award row that has sparked a new debate, according to a royal editor.

Roya Nikkhah, writing in the Sunday Times, described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah interview as '90 minutes of prime-time royal annihilation' which left the monarchy's reputation 'tarnished'.

She adds that in the aftermath of the interview, a royal courtier said the Firm 'now have a US problem'.

As a result, the trip by Kate and William, both 40, is considered to be hugely important in royal circles, according to Roya, who added that it is seen as an opportunity to get 'the House of Windsor firmly back on the front foot across the pond', and to 'elevate the monarchy above entertainment news'.

During the trip, Kate and William will showcase issues including climate change, vulnerable young people, and green tech. The highlight of the visit will be the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which will take place in Boston on December 2, a week before Meghan and Harry's show of receiving the award.

