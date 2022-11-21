 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West announces he's running for president again in 2024

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Kanye West has announced that he will run for the US president in 2024 after his previous unsuccessful attempt.

The rapper, legally known as Ye, confirmed his plans in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday. He said he has enlisted the help of far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos for his campaign.

In the clip, 45-year-old Kanye says the former Breitbart News editor has already gotten to work on the plans.

"This is Milo right here, working on the campaign," Ye said in the video, which was posted by the Twitter account PatriotTakes. One of the men in the clip asked if it was an official announcement.

"I guess it is," Milo replied before adding, "Thanks, I accept."

The cameraman then asked Kanye if he would be running to which he replied: "Yes. It's simple 'cause ain’t nobody can tell me, you know, 'You should say this, you shouldn’t say that,' you know?

"It’s just, we’re moving towards the future."

Kim Kardashian's ex famously ran for president in 2020 but eventually conceded his bid after winning just 50,000 votes.

More From Entertainment:

Morgan Freeman receives flak over hosting World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar

Morgan Freeman receives flak over hosting World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar
Adele ditches shoes for 'posh socks' to focus on singing during Las Vegas residency

Adele ditches shoes for 'posh socks' to focus on singing during Las Vegas residency

Video: Phillip Schofield loses his patience with Holly Willoughby during This Morning show

Video: Phillip Schofield loses his patience with Holly Willoughby during This Morning show
Harry Styles to headline Leeds Festival, ‘leaked’ official poster for event sparks frenzy

Harry Styles to headline Leeds Festival, ‘leaked’ official poster for event sparks frenzy
King Charles quashes rumours of abdication, reveals when William succeeds him as monarch

King Charles quashes rumours of abdication, reveals when William succeeds him as monarch
Michael Jackson's son steps out after confessing about his dad's ‘synergy’ with Princess Diana

Michael Jackson's son steps out after confessing about his dad's ‘synergy’ with Princess Diana
David Beckham cheers for World Cup opening ceremony amid ambassadorship backlash

David Beckham cheers for World Cup opening ceremony amid ambassadorship backlash
Is 'Knives Out' available on Netflix ahead of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'?

Is 'Knives Out' available on Netflix ahead of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'?
Brooklyn Beckham invites trolls as he makes experimental new martini

Brooklyn Beckham invites trolls as he makes experimental new martini
Letitia Wright says she is 'so afraid to lose people' after death of Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright says she is 'so afraid to lose people' after death of Chadwick Boseman
Taylor Swift says music keeps her happy while accepting 2022 AMAs top honor

Taylor Swift says music keeps her happy while accepting 2022 AMAs top honor
King Charles brings 'stability to UK' that US 'doesn't have'

King Charles brings 'stability to UK' that US 'doesn't have'