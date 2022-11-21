 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepti Naval opens up about battling depression after marriage

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Deepti Naval opens up about battling depression after marriage
Deepti Naval opens up about battling depression after marriage

Bollywood veteran Deepti Naval has recently dished on struggling with depression after she got married as she stopped getting roles in the movies.

“I stopped getting roles when I got married. It was as if my talent had been completely washed out,” said Rang De Basanti star at the English Sahitya Aaj Tak 2022 held in Delhi via India Today.

Deepti, who married movie-maker Prakash Jha in 1985 and got divorced in 2002, continued, “That happened, I went through that phase. There were several years when I had no work. I didn't know what was happening because I always saw myself as an artist.”

“If you don't get to work or create, then who are you? I had to find my way back. That was one of the things that caused me depression,” recalled the 70-year-old.

Deepti also spoke up about “casting couch” and how Bollywood has “reinvented” over the years, stating, “Bollywood is reinventing. Today, there are all these casting directors and you don't get access so easily to the producers and the directors. There is a whole system that everything has to go through the casting directors.”

“The industry is going through a huge change right now. It is also facing a lot of flak. The casting couch was always there. The concept of insiders and outsiders was also there earlier to an extent. But it was not talked about,” explained the actress.

Deepti added, “You had to find your way in the industry by skirting around these issues. You knew it existed.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in new movie Goldfish alongside Kalki Koechlin. 

More From Showbiz:

Saif Ali Khan’s rib-tickling response to his absence from social media

Saif Ali Khan’s rib-tickling response to his absence from social media
Neena Gupta says she will do anything for her daughter Masaba but not for her husband

Neena Gupta says she will do anything for her daughter Masaba but not for her husband

Malaika Arora says she is criticized for her fashion, lifestyle choices and age

Malaika Arora says she is criticized for her fashion, lifestyle choices and age
Akshay Kumar didn't work with Priyanka Chopra in 'Barsaat' because of wife Twinkle Khanna, says filmmaker Suneel Darshan

Akshay Kumar didn't work with Priyanka Chopra in 'Barsaat' because of wife Twinkle Khanna, says filmmaker Suneel Darshan
Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were 'constantly bickering,' says filmmaker Suneel Darshan

Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were 'constantly bickering,' says filmmaker Suneel Darshan
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' gets its highest one-day collection on Day 3

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' gets its highest one-day collection on Day 3
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' witnesses growth on Day 10

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' witnesses growth on Day 10
Mahira Khan bags Best Actress award for Prince Charming: Deets inside

Mahira Khan bags Best Actress award for Prince Charming: Deets inside
Anushka Sharma’s 'happy face’ surefire way to beat Monday blues: Photos

Anushka Sharma’s 'happy face’ surefire way to beat Monday blues: Photos
Bhushan Kumar files police complaint against imposter

Bhushan Kumar files police complaint against imposter

Oscars selected Indian film 'Chhello Show' to stream on OTT on this date

Oscars selected Indian film 'Chhello Show' to stream on OTT on this date
Shah Rukh Khan to receive Honorary Award at Red Sea International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan to receive Honorary Award at Red Sea International Film Festival