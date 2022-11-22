How tall are King Charles and King Felipe of Spain?

Britain’s King Charles welcomed King Felipe VI of Spain at Clarence House late on Monday.



King Charles III, 74 held an audience with King Felipe in the Morning Room of the Clarence House in London.

Later, the Buckingham Palace shared a photo of the two kings on Twitter, saying: “This afternoon, The King of Spain visited His Majesty The King at Clarence House.”

King Charles and Spanish monarch’s latest meeting has sparked a new debate on internet: “How tall is King Felipe of Spain, and King Charles?”

According to the Guinness World Records official site, King Felipe VI of Spain stands at 1.97 m (6 ft 5.52 in) tall.

While, King Charles is 5ft 10 inches tall (1.78m).

King Felipe VI, 54 is in Britain to attend events for the 135th anniversary of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the UK.