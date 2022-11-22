 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony reportedly has issues with Ben Affleck: ‘He’s suspicious’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony reportedly has issues with Ben Affleck: ‘He’s suspicious’
Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony reportedly has issues with Ben Affleck: ‘He’s suspicious’

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony does not trust Ben Affleck and has become “protective” of J.Lo and their kids.

An insider spilled to Radar Online that the You Sang to Me singer has “heard too much” about the Argo star’s aggressive behaviour in the past.

The source said that the singer-songwriter has become "suspicious" of Affleck and "protective" of Lopez and their kids, Max and Emme.

"Marc heard too much about how Ben became moody and out of control for him to think it was a great idea to get back with him all these years later," the insider said.

Lopez tied the knot with Anthony in 2004 just nine months after she ended her engagement with Affleck. The duo later got divorced after 10 years of marriage in 2014.

The ex-lovers’ twins have become a blended family with Affleck’s three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, after he rekindled his romance with Lopez after 17 years.

This comes after a source told the outlet that Lopez and Affleck have been struggling to settle into married life after their dreamy wedding as the “honeymoon bliss is quickly wearing off.”

The insider said that the couple is finding it difficult to blend their families together while also focusing on their respective demanding careers.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'getting too big for their ambitions'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'getting too big for their ambitions'
Carl Woods calls it quits with Katie Price after cheating allegations

Carl Woods calls it quits with Katie Price after cheating allegations
Kim Kardashian shows off her dramatic boots in latest mirror selfie

Kim Kardashian shows off her dramatic boots in latest mirror selfie
Celebs look for exit strategies on Twitter?

Celebs look for exit strategies on Twitter?
Ryan Reynolds talks about his kids taking care of Blake Lively during pregnancy

Ryan Reynolds talks about his kids taking care of Blake Lively during pregnancy
Belgian Royal Family denies theft of ‘several million worth of jewellary’ from Queen’s property

Belgian Royal Family denies theft of ‘several million worth of jewellary’ from Queen’s property
Iggy Azalea signs huge deal to not 'work another day' in her life

Iggy Azalea signs huge deal to not 'work another day' in her life
Ben Affleck fans think he looks ‘unhappy’ in TikTok debut video with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck fans think he looks ‘unhappy’ in TikTok debut video with Jennifer Lopez
Travis Barker sparks concern after suffering toe injury

Travis Barker sparks concern after suffering toe injury
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'very brazen' amid award backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'very brazen' amid award backlash
David Beckham waves at fans as he attends England’s first World Cup game in Qatar

David Beckham waves at fans as he attends England’s first World Cup game in Qatar
Meghan, Harry ‘must be disappointed in themselves’ amid ‘boring’ work

Meghan, Harry ‘must be disappointed in themselves’ amid ‘boring’ work