Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony reportedly has issues with Ben Affleck: ‘He’s suspicious’

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony does not trust Ben Affleck and has become “protective” of J.Lo and their kids.

An insider spilled to Radar Online that the You Sang to Me singer has “heard too much” about the Argo star’s aggressive behaviour in the past.

The source said that the singer-songwriter has become "suspicious" of Affleck and "protective" of Lopez and their kids, Max and Emme.

"Marc heard too much about how Ben became moody and out of control for him to think it was a great idea to get back with him all these years later," the insider said.

Lopez tied the knot with Anthony in 2004 just nine months after she ended her engagement with Affleck. The duo later got divorced after 10 years of marriage in 2014.

The ex-lovers’ twins have become a blended family with Affleck’s three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, after he rekindled his romance with Lopez after 17 years.

This comes after a source told the outlet that Lopez and Affleck have been struggling to settle into married life after their dreamy wedding as the “honeymoon bliss is quickly wearing off.”

The insider said that the couple is finding it difficult to blend their families together while also focusing on their respective demanding careers.