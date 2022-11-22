 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox steps outside after confessing she only dated Kanye to 'get him off Kim Kardashian's case

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Julia Fox stepped outside in style as she cut a stylish figure in a glam avatar that showed off just a sliver of her toned tummy at Carbone in New York City on Monday.

Kanye's ex, 32, was looking out of this world in a black and silver top that clung to her body and showed just a sliver of her toned tummy.

The Uncut Gems actress wore tight black jeans, and she stood on shiny black shoes. She added a puffy black coat to the outfit with its collar.

Fox's appearance out came after she revealed that she only dated Kanye to 'get him off Kim Kardashian's case.'

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The No Sudden Move actress dated West, 45, for less than two months beginning in January this year, said she was 'delusional' to have ever thought she could help the rapper.

West recently returned to Twitter after drawing widespread backlash over multiple anti-Semitic rants across social media last month, sending his career and net worth into freefall. 


More From Entertainment:

‘Indiana Jones 5:’ Harrison Ford gears up for new adventure with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

‘Indiana Jones 5:’ Harrison Ford gears up for new adventure with Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her decision to have baby through surrogacy

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her decision to have baby through surrogacy
Simon Cowell makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation

Simon Cowell makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation

Adele vanishes from Las Vegas stage, ‘magical’ exit leaves fans confused

Adele vanishes from Las Vegas stage, ‘magical’ exit leaves fans confused

Gigi Hadid slays in black leather jacket as she takes stroll in Brooklyn

Gigi Hadid slays in black leather jacket as she takes stroll in Brooklyn

Julia Fox ‘really deeply respects’ Kanye West ‘as an artist’ amid controversy

Julia Fox ‘really deeply respects’ Kanye West ‘as an artist’ amid controversy

Jungkook drops FIFA World Cup track ‘Dreamers’ music video

Jungkook drops FIFA World Cup track ‘Dreamers’ music video
Kate Middleton, William turn heads as they play key role in first state visit of King Charles' reign

Kate Middleton, William turn heads as they play key role in first state visit of King Charles' reign
Leonardo DiCaprio still values keeping ‘things private’ with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio still values keeping ‘things private’ with Gigi Hadid
King Charles welcomes South Africa's Ramaphosa for first state visit

King Charles welcomes South Africa's Ramaphosa for first state visit
Kim Kardashian focusing on personal growth amid ex Pete Davidson new romance

Kim Kardashian focusing on personal growth amid ex Pete Davidson new romance

Kanye West says selling Balenciaga, Adidas, Gap hoodies for $20

Kanye West says selling Balenciaga, Adidas, Gap hoodies for $20