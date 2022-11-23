 
'Indiana Jones 5' will feature a de-aged Harrison Ford in action

Harrison Ford will be de-aged for his upcoming Indiana Jones 5 by employing visual effects so that the actor appears as his age from the original trilogy, according to Empire Magazine.

The de-aging technology is used once in the movie's opening scene, which is based in a castle in 1944 that shows Indiana tackling Nazis.

"Then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969," said director James Mangold, who replaced Steven Spielberg in directing the franchise. "So that the audience doesn't experience the change between the '40s and '60s as an intellectual conceit, but literally experiences the buccaneering spirit of those early days… and then the beginning of now."

"My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, 'Oh my God, they just found footage. This was a thing they shot 40 years ago," added producer Kathleen Kennedy. "We're dropping you into an adventure, something Indy is looking for, and instantly you have that feeling, 'I'm in an Indiana Jones movie.'"

The Magazine added, "Several techniques were employed to pull the sequence off, including new ILM software that trawled through archived material of the younger Harrison Ford before matching it to the freshly-shot footage."

Harrison Ford added, "seeing himself de-aged was "a little spooky," he continued, "This is the first time I've seen it where I believe it… I don't think I even want to know how it works, but it works. It doesn't make me want to be young, though. I'm glad to have earned my age."

