Prince William, Kate Middleton being blasted over baby no. 4

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton have sparked a frenzy among critics who seem not so excited over the prospect of baby no. 4.



ITV News's royal editor Chris Ship made this admission and also addressed the growing disdain and backlash from green lobby supporters.

Mr Ship started by saying, “William is campaigning more and more on environmental matters. A lot of people say that actually, in the interest of the planet, you shouldn't be having four children.”

He also added, “I'm sure William might open himself up to some criticism from that, sort of, green lobby if he were to have a fourth.”

The expert, however, went on to admit that it is ‘their choice’ at the end of the day and “It's entirely possible, you know, Kate might have a fourth. Although, you know, remember William and Kate are in their forties.”

During the course of the chat, Mr Ship recalled one of his most recent visits to a maternity unit where he met Kate Middleton and said, “I was at a maternity unit with Kate recently at a hospital.”

He even poked fun a Kate’s love for babies and said, “Even before I turned up at the hospital, I thought how long before I start seeing stories about 'Kate sees a baby', 'Kate's, therefore, broody', 'Kate's going to have a fourth'”.