Vin Diesel sulking from The Rock box-office successes: Report

Vin Diesel's "precious ego is shattering" as his co-star Dwayne Johnson is climbing the success ladder, according to RadarOnline.

“Vin tries so hard to be the man that other men want to be, and women want to be with, but he’ll always be in The Rock’s shadow,” spilled an insider.



“His ego is extremely fragile, and he can’t shake the feeling that Dwayne’s the better man.”

Sources revealed that the Fast & Furious star had ingratiated himself with top celebrities, led by a ruthless desire to outshine The Rock, who acted in earlier parts of the Fast & Furious franchise.

“The sad thing is this feud isn’t about two guys, it’s mostly a one-sided thing, and it’s all on Win, who’s become obsessed with Dwayne,” spilled a source.

Previously in 2016, Johnson and Diesel nearly missed coming to blows amid shooting Fast 8. The Jungle Cruise star went to social media. It fired off a post to slam his male co-actors for not being stand-up men and being too “chicken (expletive) to confront him about issues.

Sources close to the XXX actor said The Rock had a problem with the actor running the set as executive producer.

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel tried to talk over their differences at the time and completed the shoot. However, the bad blood persisted and has been around for years.