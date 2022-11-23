 
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘lying’ to Oprah Winfrey

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of lying to Oprah Winfrey during their now-infamous interview with the US talk show host following their departure from the royal family.

The scandalous comment came from royal expert Angela Levin during a chat with Sky News Australia, during which she slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over a human rights award that they received this week.

Suggesting that Harry and Meghan were awarded for ‘standing up to racism’ in their chat with Oprah, Levin said: “This award for heroism is for absolutely nothing… it’s for their Oprah Winfrey interview which doesn’t have any proof. There were over 30 lies in that interview.”

Levin went on to add that another thing Prince Harry and Meghan complain about is ‘not understanding mental health’, and that she doesn’t understand that given they had a platform with Kate Middleton about mental health.

