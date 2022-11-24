 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
Daniel Craig gets on his James Bond avatar on latest 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' promotion outing

Daniel Craig gets on his James Bond avatar on latest Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery promotion outing

Daniel Craig draws attention in James Bond-styled attire for the promotion of the new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

On the morning of November 23, Daniel Craig was seen paying a visit to Bauer Media Radio Studios in London.

According to Daily Mail, Craig sported a classic houndstooth suit, a classic choice for the promotional event.

The suit was accompanied by a blue dress shirt, spotted tie, and matching pocket. In order to square the look, the James Bond star had Argyll socks and formal brown leather shoes on.

After replacing Piece Brosnan as James Bond in 2006, Craig established himself as a household name by playing the titular character in six consecutive James Bond films before hanging up his agent suit.

Glass Onion is Craig's first significant movie outside of the Bond franchise. The director of the movie, Rian Johnson, has assembled a star-studded cast including Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., and Dave Bautista.


