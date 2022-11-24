Cardi B insults Queen Elizabeth with expletive-laden commentary on 'The Crown'

 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Cardi B is watching hit Netflix series "The Crown".

The American rapper said she liked Princess Margaret. "I can see me smoking cigarettes and eating biscuits with her."

Cardi B used expletive-laden language about Queen Elizabeth when she was asked to comment on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

Answering the question she said, "I haven't gotten there yet. I'm on episode 13 when Prince Philip comes back and Queen Elizabeth ain't gave him no ...."

The language used by the rapper is likely to spark anger in the United Kingdom where monarchists have raised objections to "The Crown".

The royal family also dislikes the portrayal of some of its members.

