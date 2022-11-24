Ismail Tara passes away at 73

 
Renowned Pakistani actor and comedian Ismail Tara breathed his last in Karachi on Thursday.

The legendary TV star, who rose to prominence with his iconic role in Pakistani drama Fifty Fifiy, was under treatment at private hospital in Karachi, the actor's family has confirmed.

He was admitted in a private hospital of Karachi due to some health complications and put on ventilator after his health severely declined. Kidney failure is being said to be the cause of his death. He is survived by his widow, four sons and a daughter.

The funeral prayer for the actor will be offered at Memon Jamia Masjid Phari Wali, Shaheed-e Millat Road after Friday prayers.

Tara has worked in many stage plays, television and around 14 Lollywood films. He is five times Nigar Awards winner for best comedian in Haathi Mere Saathi, Aakhri Mujra, Munda Bigra Jaye, Chief Sahib and Deewarein.

