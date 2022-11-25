 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Will royal family remove Prince Harry and Meghan from official website?

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Will royal family remove Prince Harry and Meghan from official website?

Royal fans have urged the Royal family to remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle off their official website.

The couple have been featured on the royal family website with their introductions.

The royal fans are asking the royal family to remove their profiles before Prince Harry's memoir is released.

Will royal family remove Prince Harry and Meghan from official website?

Harry and Meghan are living in California with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.

The couple's relationship with the royal family deteriorated after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Some fans, however, praised the royals for not removing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their website.

More From Entertainment:

Duchy of Cornwall website updated with a photo to reflect new owner Prince William

Duchy of Cornwall website updated with a photo to reflect new owner Prince William
Stanley Tucci explains why green-screen acting is tricky

Stanley Tucci explains why green-screen acting is tricky
King Charles III sparks reactions for ignoring his parents 'wish'

King Charles III sparks reactions for ignoring his parents 'wish'
Kim Kardashian enjoys Thanksgiving meal with Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson at Camp Kilpatrick

Kim Kardashian enjoys Thanksgiving meal with Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson at Camp Kilpatrick
Kris Jenner takes a dig at Tristan Thompson while discussing names for Khloe's son

Kris Jenner takes a dig at Tristan Thompson while discussing names for Khloe's son
BLACKPINK Lisa's song 'LALISA' steals Adele's 7 years old record

BLACKPINK Lisa's song 'LALISA' steals Adele's 7 years old record

'Downtown Abbey' star Michelle Dockery confirmed to lead Steven Knight BBC Drama 'This Town'

'Downtown Abbey' star Michelle Dockery confirmed to lead Steven Knight BBC Drama 'This Town'
BTS's RM comes back to Korea leaving fans awestruck with his 'fit check'

BTS's RM comes back to Korea leaving fans awestruck with his 'fit check'

Prince William ‘looks up’ to Kate Middleton’s mom Carole after losing Diana

Prince William ‘looks up’ to Kate Middleton’s mom Carole after losing Diana
BTS RM joined by Epik High‘s Tablo for 'Indigo:' More announcements made

BTS RM joined by Epik High‘s Tablo for 'Indigo:' More announcements made
Kristen Bell confesses paying price for honesty over ‘mushroom’: Find out

Kristen Bell confesses paying price for honesty over ‘mushroom’: Find out
Netflix 'You' upcoming season 4 to premier earlier than scheduled

Netflix 'You' upcoming season 4 to premier earlier than scheduled