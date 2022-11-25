 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
King Charles drafting 'huge explosion' with Parliament to remove Prince Harry title?

Friday Nov 25, 2022

King Charles III will be able to strip off Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles with a new development in Parliament.

Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, has pitched a 'Removal of Titles' Bill which can allow His Majesty to take away the titles of royal family members.

Royal expert Angela Levin tells TalkTV: "King Charles might not let them have them.

"I think they're working to a huge explosion where he will be able to remove their titles.

"There's a Labour MP in York who has brought forward a private members bill in parliament that Prince Andrew does not have the title for York.

"If this is heard and goes through then the King will have an opportunity to remove their titles should he want to."

Meghan and Harry left their position as senior royals in 2020.

