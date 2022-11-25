Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise connection in Pathaan? Deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan has Tom Cruise connection, reveals movie’s director Siddharth Anand.



Speaking about the special “connection” of two superstars from different industry, Siddharth shared, “When one sets out to make the spectacle action film of India with one of the all-time biggest heroes of our country, Shah Rukh Khan, you need to have a champion team that is unified in the vision.”

“Thankfully we got an A-team that came together to push the visual envelope with Pathaan and I was delighted to have someone like Casey O’Neill, who has extensively worked with Tom Cruise, to be by our side,” disclosed the movie-maker via Pinkvilla.

Reportedly, Casey is considered one of the “best stunt coordinators in Hollywood”. He has worked with Tom Cruise in movies including Jack Reacher, Mission Impossible series, Top Gun: Maverick in addition to Marvel Studios’ and Steven Spielberg’s movies.

“He brings in a wealth of experience and he immediately bought into the idea of creating edge-of-the-seat action for Pathaan that could match what he’s done back home in Hollywood,” explained Siddharth.

He noted that what Casey created in Pathaan is “simply mind-boggling”.

“You will have to see the film for that because we aren’t going to disclose any details from the film till it releases in theatres on 25 Jan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles and produced by Aditya Chopra.