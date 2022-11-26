 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth ‘determined to keep busy in last months of her life’

By
Reuters

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth ‘determined to keep busy in last months of her life’
Queen Elizabeth ‘determined to keep busy in last months of her life’

Queen Elizabeth is said to have been determined to keep busy to distract herself from grief in the last months of her life.

A new book on the monarch by King Charles’ broadcaster friend Gyles Brandreth says she made the statement to a lady-in-waiting, saying work kept her from dwelling on the passing of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years who died in 2021 aged 99.

It also says she did not want to submit to self-pity, apparently saying: “My husband would certainly not have approved.”

Gyles’ upcoming book, ‘Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait’, which is being serialised by the Daily Mail before its release on December 8, adds the monarch pushed herself so hard that by last autumn she suffered low energy and was advised by doctors to rest.

In the first summary of the book, published by Mail Online on Friday, it is said she kept up her spirits by watching television shows including BBC drama ‘Line of Duty’.

Gyles writes about the Queen’s failing health before her death in September aged 96 at her home in Balmoral: “The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the good grace you’d expect.”

One of the Queen’s last conversations two days before she passed away was with Clive Cox, one of her favourite racehorse trainers.

She called him at 10am to talk about the prospects for her two-year-old horse Love Affairs, who was running at Goodwood.

Mr Cox said: “We talked about the filly, how the race might pan out, how another horse of hers was doing in my stable, and about a couple of other things. She was sharp as a tack.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle raises eyebrows with split loyalties amid World Cup

Meghan Markle raises eyebrows with split loyalties amid World Cup
Jennifer Aniston flaunts her ageless beauty as she expresses gratitude to fans

Jennifer Aniston flaunts her ageless beauty as she expresses gratitude to fans

'The Crown' actor opens up on recreating Diana's 'Panorama' interview with Martin Bashir

'The Crown' actor opens up on recreating Diana's 'Panorama' interview with Martin Bashir

Queen Elizabeth close friend says ‘The Crown’ makes her ‘so angry’: ‘Complete fantasy’

Queen Elizabeth close friend says ‘The Crown’ makes her ‘so angry’: ‘Complete fantasy’
Queen Elizabeth told her doctor she had ‘no regrets’ before she died

Queen Elizabeth told her doctor she had ‘no regrets’ before she died
Justin Bieber receives sweet message from Hailey Bieber on Thanksgiving

Justin Bieber receives sweet message from Hailey Bieber on Thanksgiving
‘The Crown’ receives flak for ‘cheap and ‘just wrong’ Princess Diana outfits

‘The Crown’ receives flak for ‘cheap and ‘just wrong’ Princess Diana outfits
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Sam Worthington opens up on ‘hardest’ shoot ever

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Sam Worthington opens up on ‘hardest’ shoot ever
King Charles III garners praises for ‘wonderful’ work during Royal Week

King Charles III garners praises for ‘wonderful’ work during Royal Week
Kanye West ‘unexpectedly showed up at Donald Trump’s Florida estate

Kanye West ‘unexpectedly showed up at Donald Trump’s Florida estate
Royals using Prince Harry’s ‘bad behavior’ to their benefit

Royals using Prince Harry’s ‘bad behavior’ to their benefit
Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega reacts to the SHOCKING season finale

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega reacts to the SHOCKING season finale