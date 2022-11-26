 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘missed’ Prince Philip’s death?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth is rumored to have been unable to spend together the last moments of Prince Philip’s life because she was napping.

Royal expert, Gyles Brandreth offered this shocking insight about the final moments leading to Prince Philip's passing. 

Mr Brandreth came in a new piece for the Mail Online and claimed Prince Philip died in his dressing room inside Windsor Castle and was even escorted to the bathroom one final time by a nurse before passing.

Reportedly, “When he came back, he said he felt a little faint and wanted help getting back into bed.”

“The nurse called the Duke's valet and the Queen's page, Paul Whybrew, for help — and he died before the Queen could be called.”

He also went on to write, “The Queen wasn't yet up. And she wasn't called until after a doctor had come and pronounced the Duke dead.”

“He was being laid out when the Prince of Wales arrived. Charles waited and had a cup of tea, but went away without seeing his father.”

“Prince Edward did see him and then, gradually, the rest of the family began to arrive.” However, “As they tried to comfort the Queen, the Queen was comforting them.”

