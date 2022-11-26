 
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Jibran Khan clears the air regarding his drama Daraar

Jibran Khan, in his recent interview with BBC has cleared the air regarding his drama Daraar. 

Male lead Jibran Khan has addressed his character by saying, “I feel like Shaheer is not a negative character. It is, in fact, very good that our stories have evolved in such a way that the traditional hero-heroine and villain situations are less common.”

He further added, “A character does not have to spread either good or bad. My character in Daraar is going with a similar story. He’s a great guy in the beginning but he is also troublesome later.”

He further explained why he doesn’t think Shaheer is a problematic character. “'Most of the time, when a man has any illicit relations with other women, he is not sincere with his wife and doesn’t pay attention to her. However, we have shown that Shaheer is a perfect husband and an ideal son-in-law. He’s a great brother but he is also very calculated with his acts. He can also be so cruel that his public image echoes perfection, but the vices and weaknesses in his personality also shape him.” He said. 

