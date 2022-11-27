 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Lilibet, Archie to follow in mother Meghan Markle’s footsteps on Christmas

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Lilibet, Archie to follow in mother Meghan Markle’s footsteps on Christmas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet may have a very different Christmas to the average child in California, it is reported.

According to a report by Good To Know, the Duchess of Sussex will continue a charitable childhood tradition with Lilibet and Archie this Christmas by helping the homeless or sick.

Meghan, in an interview with People, had once disclosed, when she was younger, she spent Christmas helping the homeless or sick.

The report further claims this may also be the way Archie and Lilibet spend their holidays.

It also quoted Meghan’s interview with The Cut, where the Duchess had revealed how she was already teaching Archie to care for the homeless.

Earlier, there were reports Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate Christmas with their children Lilibet and Archie in California after the royal couple allegedly ‘turned down’ King Charles invitation for the festive season at Sandringham.

More From Entertainment:

Helen Skelton becomes ‘EMOTIONAL’ while confessing about her tough days after split

Helen Skelton becomes ‘EMOTIONAL’ while confessing about her tough days after split
Johnny Depp was ‘completely vindicated,’ claims Helena Bonham Carter

Johnny Depp was ‘completely vindicated,’ claims Helena Bonham Carter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bullying accusation ‘fabricated’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bullying accusation ‘fabricated’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new snaps with kids tell a story of FAMILY love

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new snaps with kids tell a story of FAMILY love
Prince Harry 'fears' of being revenged by Queen Elizabeth's closest confidant

Prince Harry 'fears' of being revenged by Queen Elizabeth's closest confidant
Bob Dylan handwritten ‘Desolation Row’ lyrics up for auction for $425,000

Bob Dylan handwritten ‘Desolation Row’ lyrics up for auction for $425,000
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s award nomination is ‘insulting’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s award nomination is ‘insulting’
Kanye West appears in YE24 jacket as he gears up for presidential campaign

Kanye West appears in YE24 jacket as he gears up for presidential campaign

Prince Harry’s 34-year-old ex-girlfriend breaks vow of silence

Prince Harry’s 34-year-old ex-girlfriend breaks vow of silence
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forced to ‘consider own path’ due to Queen?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forced to ‘consider own path’ due to Queen?
Netflix upcoming 'Luther': Here's the FIRST LOOK from the movie

Netflix upcoming 'Luther': Here's the FIRST LOOK from the movie
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber make rare appearance after Tokyo birthday trip

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber make rare appearance after Tokyo birthday trip