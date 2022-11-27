Lilibet, Archie to follow in mother Meghan Markle’s footsteps on Christmas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet may have a very different Christmas to the average child in California, it is reported.



According to a report by Good To Know, the Duchess of Sussex will continue a charitable childhood tradition with Lilibet and Archie this Christmas by helping the homeless or sick.

Meghan, in an interview with People, had once disclosed, when she was younger, she spent Christmas helping the homeless or sick.

The report further claims this may also be the way Archie and Lilibet spend their holidays.

It also quoted Meghan’s interview with The Cut, where the Duchess had revealed how she was already teaching Archie to care for the homeless.

Earlier, there were reports Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate Christmas with their children Lilibet and Archie in California after the royal couple allegedly ‘turned down’ King Charles invitation for the festive season at Sandringham.