Prince William breaks silence after anniversary trip to Scotland

Prince William celebrates major milestone after anniversary trip with Kate Middleton

Prince William has celebrated a major milestone following his trip to Scotland with Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales wished a happy birthday to Christina Charlton as she reached her 100 year milestone.

In March, William met a centenarian during his visit to the Deidre Knight Center in Angus.

Now, the official X (Formerly Twitter) handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales has shared a special message for Christina.

William wrote, “Happy 100th Birthday, Chris!”

“It was a pleasure meeting Christina Charlton during a recent visit to the Deidre Knight Centre in Forfar, Angus. Yesterday she celebrated her 100th birthday! We hope you had a wonderful day!” the heir to the throne added.

It is worth mentioning that this post comes just a day after Kate and William’s Scotland trip.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Isle of Mull for their two-day royal tour. During their visit, Prince William and Kate Middleton also celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.