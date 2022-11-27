 
Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden steps outside in style after saying 'deal is not done'

Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden steps outside in style after saying 'deal is not done'

Amanda Holden commanded attention as she gave fans a glimpse at her gorgeous dress ahead of her appearance on the television show I Can See Your Voice on Saturday.

The TV personality 51 - who is tasked as a panellist with guessing whether guests have good or bad vocal abilities after they lip sync to a recorded track – looked out of this world in a vivid green Alex Perry dress with ruched detail across the top and a sweetheart neckline.

Radio host Amanda's off-the-shoulder garment hugged her slim figure and she wore a pair of high-heeled shoes with gold straps for this week's episode of the BBC One show.

It comes after Amanda said 'the deal is not done' about her return for the next season of Britain's Got Talent.

Photo credits: DailyMail
She teased Simon Cowell that her 15 years on the ITV talent reality competition did not mean she was a permanent addition to the panel alongside rumoured departing judge David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, and himself.

While paying tribute to the 61-year-old TV executive at the Variety Club Awards on Tuesday, Amanda told the crowd: 'I am currently in negotiations for my 16th year on Britain's Got Talent.'

