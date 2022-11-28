I'm A Celebrity 2022 winner 'revealed' ahead of final show

The final three campmates for the famous reality show have been confirmed after Prince William and Kate Middleton's relative Mike Tindall's shock eviction last night.



Zara Tindall's hubby Mike Tindall was the latest star to leave I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! after being voted off by viewers.

Former rugby player was greeted by his royal wife on the famous jungle bridge, leaving the last three celebs to battle it out for the crown.

Former Lioness Jill Scott, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and former health secretary Matt Hancock will all go head to head for the win tonight (Sunday, November 27).

Fans and bookies have already predicted who is most likely to win the show. Jill Scott is the favourite, according to Oddschecker. She has odds of 2/9.

Second favourite to scoop the win is Matt Hancock at 6/1, with Owen Warner trailing in third place with odds of 12/1 to actually wear the crown. The big final kicks off at 9pm tonight on ITV.



It isn't just the bookies who have Jill in the front spot to win. The main program sponsor has discovered the most successful campmates ever usually have a 100% win streak.

Carl Fogarty, Harry Redknapp and Dougie Poynter all won the total potential stars and became King of the Jungle.

If the pattern continues, Jill looks set to secure the crown due to her being the only contestant in the final with a 100% win streak.

Jill completed her first trial 'Walk the Plank' in episode 1 of the show where she won the star for taking on the challenge of terrifying heights.



Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock is also being predicted as the winner of ITV's show. The West Suffolk MP, who was suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party after joining the reality show line-up, is one of three finalists.

Hancock vies with England footballer Jill Scott and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner in a public vote.