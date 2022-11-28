Kate Middleton and Prince William's US visit to overshadow Harry and Meghan's achievements?

Americans are set to draw comparisons between Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when the Prince and Princess of Wales arrive in the US next week.

The couple will travel to the US between Wednesday, November 30 and Friday, December 2, for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony which is taking place in Boston, Massachusetts. The royal couple will be joined by activists, innovators, policymakers and performers as they award the five winners of this year's global environmental prize.

Citing two recent surveys by YouGov, UK's Daily Express reported that Kate and William are more popular than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on both sides of the Atlantic.

However, according to YouGov, Meghan and Harry's popularity appears to be stronger in the United States than in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settled in the United States with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.

Kate and William's visit comes as Meghan Markle continues to make headlines with her Archetypes podcasts where she has invited some high profile celebrities.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are due to receive a human rights award by the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation.