 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Antonio Banderas says he will pass the role of Zorro to this actor

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Antonio Banderas says he will pass the role of Zorro to this actor
Antonio Banderas says he will pass the role of Zorro to this actor

In an interview with ComicBook, Banderas spoke about his memorable character Zorro and of any possible reboots that would be made.

“Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas said when asked about returning for a potential follow-up. “If they called me to do ‘Zorro,’ I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch.”

When asked who should succeed him in the iconic role, the actor put his vote down for Tom Holland, who he recently starred alongside in Sony’s Uncharted, based on the popular Playstation video game series.

Antonio Banderas says he will pass the role of Zorro to this actor

Banderas famously portrayed the masked vigilante in 1998’s film The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro.

If given the opportunity, Banderas added that he would even consider personally delivering the mask to Holland in a potential third film. And, just like his predecessor Anthony Hopkins did for him back in 1998, he'd want to take the Spider-Man star under his wing and teach him all the tools of the trade.

“I did Uncharted with him, and he's so energetic and fun, and he's got this spark too," Banderas told the outlet. "Why not?”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Zorro made his first appearance in Johnston McCulley's best-selling novel The Curse of Capistrano in 1919. The daring swashbuckler became a smash hit following the release of the United Artists film The Mark of Zorro, starring Douglas Fairbanks, a year later.

Since then, Zorro has swung his way through television and theatre screens in a variety of projects throughout the years, including the 1940 film The Mark of Zorro and the '90s ABC television series Zorro.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ eerie post adds to fans concerns she’s in mental asylum

Britney Spears’ eerie post adds to fans concerns she’s in mental asylum
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares King Charles viral dance video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares King Charles viral dance video
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey take a stroll in Beverly Hills after Tokyo tour

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey take a stroll in Beverly Hills after Tokyo tour

Miley Cyrus enjoys cosy date with beau Maxx Morando amid family feud

Miley Cyrus enjoys cosy date with beau Maxx Morando amid family feud
Lupita Nyong'o shares throwback snaps with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast

Lupita Nyong'o shares throwback snaps with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast
Britney Spears rips unnamed 'famous person' amid pregnancy rumours

Britney Spears rips unnamed 'famous person' amid pregnancy rumours
‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘1923’ first trailer glimpses intense plot: Watch

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘1923’ first trailer glimpses intense plot: Watch
Karan Johar marks 19 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' with heartfelt note

Karan Johar marks 19 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' with heartfelt note
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not wanted’ for Christmas

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not wanted’ for Christmas
‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin welcome baby boy

‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin welcome baby boy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US move a ‘big mistake’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US move a ‘big mistake’
Will Smith posts throwback clip from ‘Emancipation’ set after COVID diagnose

Will Smith posts throwback clip from ‘Emancipation’ set after COVID diagnose