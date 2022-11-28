 
Britney Spears rips unnamed 'famous person' amid pregnancy rumours

Britney Spears targeted an unnamed “classy famous person” in her latest rant as she blasted them on social media account amid pregnancy rumours.

Taking to Instagram, the Hold Me Closer hitmaker shared a digital portrait of a 17th century lady donning black shades.

“SUP BIRDS!!! Come on (expletive), clap back at me for two minutes … My own party!!! Smartest one … VERY GOOD!!!” she captioned the post.

“You’re such a classy famous person you piece of (expletive) … I finally said it !!! Shade !!! I’m only human … what can I say (expletive)!!!” Spears added.

Fans of the singer were confused as to who Spears was referring to in her explosive rant as one wrote in the comment section, “I understand quadratic equations more than this post.”

“Can somebody do the lord’s work and find out what is all of this about???” another added.

This comes amid rumours that Spears is pregnant again after experiencing miscarriage earlier this year with husband Sam Asghari.



