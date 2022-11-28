Adele celebrates her fan moment with Shania Twain as she attends Las Vegas gig

Adele has expressed heartiest gratitude to the Canadian singer Shania Twain for attending her Las Vegas residency over the weekend.

The Grammy winner, 34, is currently performing on her much awaited concerts series in Vegas after cancelling her shows earlier in the year due to Covid delays.

While Adele did not know that the You’re Still The One I Want singer, 57, was sitting front row wearing an olive green outfit complete with a stylish sheriff’s hat, she expressed her excitement over her presence in the concert hall.

Adele took to her Instagram Story and shared a shot of her mid-performance with Shania watching her in awe along with an emoticon pointing downwards in her direction. “Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain,” the Easy On Me singer wrote in the IG Story.

“I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!!,” she said, adding, “I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show.”

Adele has also announced new dates of her current residency. She will perform on Friday, December 30 as well as Saturday, December 31, 2022, offering her fans a chance to celebrate the New Year’s eve with her.

“I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let’s go all out black tie vibes,” she wrote on Instagram.