Netflix ‘Wednesday’ iconic dance had a surprising easter egg

Netflix’s Tim Burton-directed new incarnation follows the iconic Wednesday Addams in new light: a psychic sleuth.

Wednesday is in her teenage years and going off to Nevermore Academy, the alma mater of her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and father Gomez (Luis Guzman).

The classic characters are originally based on the 1938 single-panel New Yorker cartoons by Charles Addams, but it wasn’t until the 1960s sitcom that The Addams Family that aired for the first time, eventually becoming a huge part of pop culture, per ScreenRant. Since the sitcom, The Addams Family has been adapted on numerous occasions for the big and little screens, with seven actresses having the opportunity to play Wednesday Addams in these projects.

In the fourth episode of the show, Woe What A Night, Wednesday Addams takes the dance floor to The Cramps’ Goo Goo Muck and dances to her own unique beat. Unanimously, the cast’s favourite scene, as revealed in a reaction video released by Netflix, Ortega also revealed she had choreographed the dance herself.

However, many eagle-eyed fans noticed a blink-and-miss detail that Ortega incorporated into the choreography, was the subtle nod to the original TV show.

In Season 2, episode 29, titled Lurch’s Grand Romance, Wednesday (Lisa Loring, who played the then 6-year-old character in the 1960s macabre sitcom adaptation of The Addams Family) teaches their butler Lurch how to dance.

The iconic dance move has been a meme for a while now and that was spotted by many fans in the latest version of the series.



Watch the dance sequence here:

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

