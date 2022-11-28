 
pakistan
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Report on Arshad Sharif contains sensitive information: FIA

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif. — Twitter
Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif. — Twitter

  • Process of collecting evidence underway, FIA informs committee.
  • Interior ministry officials update about preparation of report.
  • Senator Azam Nazir Tarar shares matter under consideration in SC.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday updated the Senate Standing Committee for Interior about the progress in slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s case highlighting that the agency is preparing a report following the return of the investigation team from Kenya, which also contains sensitive information regarding the anchorperson.

Sharif was allegedly shot dead by the Kenyan police, in what they deemed was a case of mistaken identity, on the night of October 23 while he was travelling to Nairobi.

FIA officials, during a meeting presided over by the committee’s chairman Mohsin Aziz, said that the process of collecting evidence is underway. Meanwhile, officials of the interior ministry were also present during the meeting to brief the committee on the case.

Special secretary interior said that the two-member investigation team — comprising FIA Director Athar Wahid and Intelligence Bureau's Deputy Director General Omar Shahid Hamid — went to Kenya to investigate the murder and gather information; however, it is still working and more information is needed for further probe. 

The official said that a report is currently being prepared.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, who was also present during the meeting, said that the government has established a commission to work on the case, while FIA is also continuing the probe.

The senator said that the matter is also under consideration at the Supreme Court of Pakistan and that no more forums should be established on the matter given it is now being considered by the court. He added that neither the rules nor the law allows it.

Tarar suggested waiting for what the Supreme Court has to say.

“We should not monitor a pending inquiry by ourselves. The murder is very horrific,” the senator said during the committee’s meeting, which concluded after adjourning the session on Sharif’s murder case.

More From Pakistan:

In farewell meeting, PM Shehbaz thanks COAS Bajwa for tackling Pakistan's 'crises'

In farewell meeting, PM Shehbaz thanks COAS Bajwa for tackling Pakistan's 'crises'
Asif Zardari, MQM-P leaders discuss possible no-trust motion in Senate

Asif Zardari, MQM-P leaders discuss possible no-trust motion in Senate
ECP dispels perception of general election in case KP, Punjab assemblies are dissolved by PTI

ECP dispels perception of general election in case KP, Punjab assemblies are dissolved by PTI
'Fearing custodial killing' Azam Swati approaches IHC

'Fearing custodial killing' Azam Swati approaches IHC
Pakistan Army’s change of command ceremony tomorrow

Pakistan Army’s change of command ceremony tomorrow
IHC dismisses 13 cases filed against PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur

IHC dismisses 13 cases filed against PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur
Decision to become 'apolitical' will help enhance army's 'prestige': Gen Bajwa

Decision to become 'apolitical' will help enhance army's 'prestige': Gen Bajwa
PDM springs in action to counter PTI's move to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies

PDM springs in action to counter PTI's move to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies

Legal fraternity's take on dissolution of provincial assemblies

Legal fraternity's take on dissolution of provincial assemblies
Federal minister rules out general elections before August next year

Federal minister rules out general elections before August next year
Six die, seven injured as jeep plunges into ravine in AJK

Six die, seven injured as jeep plunges into ravine in AJK
Won't 'wait a minute' to dissolve assembly if Imran Khan orders, CM Punjab vows

Won't 'wait a minute' to dissolve assembly if Imran Khan orders, CM Punjab vows