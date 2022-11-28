Report on Arshad Sharif contains sensitive information: FIA

Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif. — Twitter

Process of collecting evidence underway, FIA informs committee.

Interior ministry officials update about preparation of report.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarar shares matter under consideration in SC.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday updated the Senate Standing Committee for Interior about the progress in slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s case highlighting that the agency is preparing a report following the return of the investigation team from Kenya, which also contains sensitive information regarding the anchorperson.



Sharif was allegedly shot dead by the Kenyan police, in what they deemed was a case of mistaken identity, on the night of October 23 while he was travelling to Nairobi.

FIA officials, during a meeting presided over by the committee’s chairman Mohsin Aziz, said that the process of collecting evidence is underway. Meanwhile, officials of the interior ministry were also present during the meeting to brief the committee on the case.

Special secretary interior said that the two-member investigation team — comprising FIA Director Athar Wahid and Intelligence Bureau's Deputy Director General Omar Shahid Hamid — went to Kenya to investigate the murder and gather information; however, it is still working and more information is needed for further probe.

The official said that a report is currently being prepared.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, who was also present during the meeting, said that the government has established a commission to work on the case, while FIA is also continuing the probe.

The senator said that the matter is also under consideration at the Supreme Court of Pakistan and that no more forums should be established on the matter given it is now being considered by the court. He added that neither the rules nor the law allows it.

Tarar suggested waiting for what the Supreme Court has to say.

“We should not monitor a pending inquiry by ourselves. The murder is very horrific,” the senator said during the committee’s meeting, which concluded after adjourning the session on Sharif’s murder case.