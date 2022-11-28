Victoria Beckham leaves fans in awe as she flashes her rare gorgeous smile

 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Victoria Beckham left her fans in shock as she displayed her rare gorgeous smile in recent social media post.

Promoting her new gifting sets from her latest venture, the fashion designer shared a series of images on her Instagram account, one of which shows her beaming with happiness.

The wife of former legendary footballer, David Beckham, could be seen donning a white dressing gown with her initials on it as a makeup artist stands in front of her.

The fans of Posh Spice could not keep calm as they rushed to the comment section to heap praises on Victoria’s infectious smile.

“What a gorgeous smile,” one fan commented on the picture while another said, “Smile more often please.”

“Stupefying,” another wrote as one comment read, “We know why Victoria Beckham "never" smiles now... It illuminates and shines so much.”

“Has anyone ever told you that you should smile more,” another user gushed over her photo as one user penned. “Who said Victoria Beckham doesn’t smile?”

David also reacted to his wife’s beaming picture which has garnered more than 43k likes thus far.

