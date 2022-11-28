 
Minal Khan announces her YouTube channel

Minal Khan announces her YouTube channel

Minal Khan has announced her YouTube channel earlier yesterday and she seems excited to bring the 'fun' content to her fans. 

Minal’s husband, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram is also running a YouTube channel where he uploaded the twin sisters Minal Khan and Aiman Khan birthday lunch vlog. Minal was married to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram last year in September. The wedding was extravagantly beautiful and star-studded.

On the work front, Minal was last seen in Ishq Hai alongside Danish Taimoor which was aired on ARY Digital. The drama was about an obsessive lover who was making questionable moves in the name of love. She was also seen in Jalan, aired on the same TV channel. 

