Amanda Holden cuts cool figure in plaid skirt suit as she steps out in London

Amanda Holden looked effortless and stylish on Monday as she stepped out in near-identical outfits.

Britain's Got Talent judge, 51, wore a plaid blazer and miniskirt as she left the Global Radio studios in central London after their Heart FM Breakfast Show.

Amanda, 51, looked gorgeous in a pink number as she stunned in her two-piece set, which featured a pale pink and red design.

She teamed the look with a pale pink turtle neck sweater and cream suede boots, and a matching beige YSL handbag.

Meanwhile, Amanda shared a stunning snap with her lookalike daughters on Instagram.