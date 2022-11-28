Amanda Holden cuts cool figure in plaid skirt suit as she steps out in London

Monday Nov 28, 2022
Amanda Holden looked effortless and stylish on Monday as she stepped out in near-identical outfits.
Britain's Got Talent judge, 51, wore a plaid blazer and miniskirt as she left the Global Radio studios in central London after their Heart FM Breakfast Show.
Amanda, 51, looked gorgeous in a pink number as she stunned in her two-piece set, which featured a pale pink and red design.
She teamed the look with a pale pink turtle neck sweater and cream suede boots, and a matching beige YSL handbag.
Meanwhile, Amanda shared a stunning snap with her lookalike daughters on Instagram.