Victoria Beckham showcases incredible figure in green bodysuit as she poses for sizzling snaps

Victoria Beckham sent temperatures soaring as she posed for stunning snaps in a skintight green bodysuit she shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The fashion designer, 48, showcased her jaw-dropping figure as she donned a long-sleeved turtle neck top which gave way to slim-fitting leggings that highlighted her slim figure.

The former Spice Girls star added inches to her height with a pair of matching heels as she showcased some of the handbags from her fashion line.

Letting her brunette locks fall loose down her shoulders, Victoria enhanced her natural beauty with a light palette of makeup.

One of the bags the star showed off was lime green to go with her outfit while another was bright fuchsia and a third, silver.



Alongside the post, she wrote: 'My new MUST-HAVE bag for the holiday season!

'The fun size Mini Chain Pouch is super practical and tactile, and I love styling the candy coloured shades.'

It comes after Victoria's flagship London store had no queues on the biggest day in the shopping calendar.

Photos taken at 10 am on Black Friday, November 25, show no one waiting to get into the store on Dover Street as it opened its doors on the busiest shopping day of the year.



