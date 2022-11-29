UAE T20 league all set to kick off on Jan 13

The International League Twenty20 (ILT20) will start from January 13, 2023. -Twitter/ILT20

The International League Twenty20 (ILT20) is all set to kick off on January 13 with an opening clash between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium.

A star-studded ILT20's inaugural ceremony will also be held at the same venue ahead of the opening fixture.

As many as six teams will participate in the cash-rich league that will be played at three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah — from January 13 to February 12.

The teams include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors.

Stars including Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), Moeen Ali (England), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), and Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) will be seen in action in the league.

The ICC-approved league offers a handsome amount of money to players and it is said to be the biggest league in terms of money after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board said: "This is a very exciting time for the league and, collectively, we are delighted to announce the 2023 ILT20 playing schedule."

"We cannot wait for the teams to arrive (in early January) and battle it out on the park and provide world-class entertainment to the cricket fans here, in the UAE, and around the globe," he added.