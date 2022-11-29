 
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
2022 Gotham Awards: Michelle Williams is the epitome of class in sequined minidress

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

2022 Gotham Awards: Michelle Williams is the epitome of class in sequined minidress
2022 Gotham Awards: Michelle Williams is the epitome of class in sequined minidress

Michelle Williams showed off her impeccable style on the red carpet at the 2022 Gotham Awards as awards season starts to unfold nearly a full month after welcoming her third child.

The oscar-nominated actress was joined by her close friend and awards show companion Busy Phillips at the annual event, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

The 42-year-old actress was there to accept the performer tribute award at the event held on Monday evening, as she emerges as a possible Oscar contender for her role in The Fabelmans.

However, her stunning look caught everyone’s attention as she donned a stunning, shimmering multi-colored minidress that fell to her thighs.

She completed her look with gold platform heels while hitting the red carpet for the annual event.

The Gotham Awards is the first ceremony to kick off awards season, recognizing the achievements of performers in film and television.

Williams is garnering a lot of Oscar buzz for her role as Mitzi Fabelman in director Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, loosely based on his childhood.

She's expected to land her fifth Oscar nomination for the role, which may ultimately land her first Oscar win.

The actress was previously nominated for Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My Week With Marilyn, and Manchester by the Sea

