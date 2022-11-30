Pete Davidson mother ‘really excited’ to meet Emily Ratajkowski

File Footage

Pete Davidson’s mom Amy Davidson is “really excited” to meet her son’s new love interest Emily Rataskowski.



An insider told Hollywood Life that the comedian is “completely into” the model and “talks about [Emily] nonstop to his friends.”

The source added that Davidson has told his mother "all about the girl of his dreams" and she can’t wait to meet her.

“She told Pete that she is happy if he is happy and that she loves the fact that he is dating a ‘New York girl,’” the insider added.

The former Saturday Night Live star’s mom also relates to the model because she’s “a good single mother,” like herself as she “knows how hard it is to raise a child alone.”

“[Amy] wants the same things that Pete wants, ultimately, which is to find someone to spend his life with and have a family,” the source said.

“It is too early to talk about all of that, but Amy told him that you gotta start somewhere,” the insider concluded.