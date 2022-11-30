 
Jim Carrey quits Twitter by sharing his first cartoon with fans

Jim Carrey has officially announced his exit from Twitter. The famed comedian and actor shared his first cartoon creation as a departure gift to his fans on the micro-blogging website.

Carrey, who joined Twitter in 2009, has long used the social media platform to share his artwork. As his final tweet, the Mask actor shared an animated cartoon based on one of his paintings.

“I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward,” he wrote mentioning the director of Horton Hears a Who! and Free Birds animated series.

Carrey added, “It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night.”

The Truman Show actor signed off with, “I love you all so much!”

Carrey's decision to quit Twitter received mixed responses from other users. "I shall miss you and your amazing artwork that made me laugh and kept my sanity intact! Thank you, Jim Carrey," one user wrote.

Carrey has now joined the list of celebrities who have quit Twitter following Elon Musk’s $44-billion takeover, including Whoopi Goldberg, Shonda Rhimes, Gigi Hadid and David Simon among others.

