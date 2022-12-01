 
Thursday Dec 01 2022
Web Desk

Pete Davidson ‘loves’ challenging romance with Emily Ratajkowski

Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Pete Davidson loves his challenging romance with new flame Emily Ratajkowski as he has finally met his “intellectual match.”

An insider told Us Weekly that the comedian and the model “just dig each other,” however, their relationship is still not entered the serious zone.

“[They] find the vibe they have very easy and free-flowing,” the insider said, adding that neither of them have “intensity or over-expectation” regarding their nascent romance.

“[There’s] just a lot of fun and a chance to cut loose and see where it leads,” the source spilled.

However, even though the relationship is new and not serious, the source said, “There’s no doubt Pete loves a challenge and he’s certainly met his intellectual match in Emily.”

This comes after another insider told Hollywood Life that the former Saturday Night Live star is “completely into” the model and “talks about [Emily] nonstop to his friends.”

Moreover, the source added that Davidson has told his mother "all about the girl of his dreams" and she can’t wait to meet her.


New picture of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie leaked

Joe Pesci on Home Alone 2: 'I did sustain serious burns'

'Prince William and Kate Middleton flying into a perfect storm'

Meghan Markle 'ruthless' nature and 'horrible' personality unveiled by author

Ngozi Fulani slammed for supporting Meghan and Harry

King Charles in 'problem' as Meghan Markle chooses 'harder road' on Christmas

Meghan Markle 'gleeful' after reminding Andy Cohen of first meeting

Chris Pratt debuts surprising look for upcoming Netflix movie 'The Electric State'

Tom Holland, Zendaya to hide engagement until '5-year anniversary?'

