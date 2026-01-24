Leonardo DiCaprio defends costar Chase Infiniti after Oscars snub

Leonardo DiCaprio spoke out in support of his One Battle After Another costar Chase Infiniti after the rising actress was left off the 2026 Oscar nominations list for Lead Actress.

The 51-year-old actor praised Infiniti’s breakout performance as the emotional centerpiece of the film.

“She was the fabric of this movie. She was the heart and soul,” DiCaprio told the Associated Press.

“There would be no One Battle After Another without the performance that she gave.”

DiCaprio earned a Best Actor nomination for his role in the Paul Thomas Anderson–directed drama,

The 25-year-old made her film debut as Willa Ferguson, the daughter of DiCaprio’s character Bob.

Together, the father-daughter duo navigate survival while being pursued by a corrupt military officer.

Despite carrying much of the film’s emotional weight, Infiniti was shut out of the Lead Actress category when nominations were announced on January 22.

DiCaprio emphasized her resilience and professionalism, noting that she had “an amazing attitude” about the snub.

“A young actress coming in to fill a role that was her first film and carrying the entire emotional weight of this movie was a near-impossible task,” he said. “She should be so proud of herself and we’re all so proud of her.”

While Infiniti’s omission drew disappointment, One Battle After Another still earned 13 nominations ahead of the March 15 ceremony.

Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, and Teyana Taylor all received acting nods, alongside recognition for Anderson’s writing and directing.