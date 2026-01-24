Harry Styles shares 'ideal setting' with fans to hear his comeback album

Harry Styles drops first single 'Aperture' in four years

Harry Styles have finally announced his new studio album after Harry’s House in 2022.

On January 15, the 31-year-old pop star took it to his Instagram handle to disclose the title and release date of his new record titled, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

Yesterday, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker dropped the first song Aperture from the album, leaving fans awestruck as the singer displayed a new era of music.

While promoting the new song, Styles appeared for a chat on KIIS FM 102.7, where he was asked to guide fans how they should hear his new album.

Before telling the perfect setting to fans, the former One Direction singer disclosed that this is the album in which he has been the most open with the making process as compared to the last albums.

Harry said, "I was also very guarded about what I was making no one heard anything until it was finished."

Following the release of Aperture, the Grammy winner said that the song already gives an idea that the upcoming record is "meant to be played and played loud."

"So I think everyone’s different. The experience is the way that they like to experience music."

Styles believe that the listeners can have very different kind of journeys with this album depending on how they listen to it.

He further shared how he loves to listen to it. "I love listening to it like sitting still in headphones and listening to it that way. I love listening to it while driving.”

“Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally" is set to come out on March 6.