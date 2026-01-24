'Mercy' actor Chris Pratt refrains from making 'inappropriate jokes': Here's why

Chris Pratt collaborates with Rebecca Ferguson in new film 'Mercy'

Chris Pratt has revealed why he no longer makes inappropriate jokes online after getting so much recognition.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is currently doing promotions for his new film, Mercy.

In one of the interviews, Chris was asked if his new sci-fi thriller has brought any changes in him or made him think twice about his past behaviour on social media.

The 46-year-old said, “Well, I don’t know that it was necessarily the movie that taught me that, but I feel as though the entire collective of humanity is learning this lesson at the same time.”

Pratt admits being increasingly "guarded" about what he puts on internet now that he has been so famous.

During the chat on KIIS FM 102.7, he explained, “I mean, when Twitter, back when X was Twitter, came out, I might have had 100 people that followed me, all of whom were close people that I would say inappropriate things to, behind closed doors to make them laugh.”

But now Pratt realizes that he cannot do that anymore as 60 million people now follow him and it would just put up a bad impression and would be a careless act.

He emphasized that “social media is kind of thing; the bigger your following gets, the more you have to narrow your behavior and really rein it in.”

Backed by Amazon MGM, Mercy features Chris along with Rebecca Ferguson and Annabelle Wallis.