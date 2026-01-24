Kim Kardashian shares cute names kids gave their Christmas puppies

Kim Kardashian’s four Pomeranian puppies have now been officially given names chosen by her children cementing their place as part of the family.

The reality star and SKIMS founder revealed that her four children, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6, each received a Pomeranian puppy for Christmas and gave them names that are as creative as they are charming.

On her Instagram Story, Kim shared that the pups are now officially called Uzi, Teddy, Cookie, and Cinnamon Roll.

“I bet you guys can guess which dog is which child’s by their names,” she teased.

Kim first introduced the furry friends on December 25 posting sweet videos of the puppies playing with toys.

In a January 4 clip, Chicago and Psalm were seen cuddling and racing around with their dogs.

“Since we’re faster than the doggies, we have to race like this, Mommy,” Psalm adorably told Kim in the video.

While picking out puppy names came naturally to her kids, Kim has admitted that naming her children was far more challenging.

In a 2020 fan Q&A, she recalled how North’s name took several days to decide.

Initially suggested as a joke by Jay Leno, the name grew on Kim after Pharrell Williams explained its deeper meanings.

“They really become the name that you name them,” she reflected.