 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 01 2022
Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post after fake news of Arora's pregnancy

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post after fake news of Arora's pregnancy 

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a cryptic post after fake reports surfaced online relating to his girlfriend Malika Arora's pregnancy on Thursday.

Arjun took to his Instagram and wrote that "people cannot get away after screwing other people's lives."

Arjun wrote, "Karma comes after everyone eventually. You cannot get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don't care who you are. What goes around, comes around. That's how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve."

Recently, Indian media outlet Pinkvilla reported that Arjun and Malika are expecting their first child together.

Arjun immediately reacted to the news through their social media handles mentioning Pinkvilla and its journalist Nikita Dalvi, and disregarded the reports.

He said that, "This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives."

Malika and Arjun have been dating each other for a couple of years.

