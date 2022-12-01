BTS J.Hope, Jin pull out a funny gig at MAMA Award 2022

BTS member J-Hope makes a surprising phone call to fellow icon Jin after receiving his award at MAMA 2022.



The South Korean rapper and song-writer J-Hope recently won the award for most popular male artist at the ceremony that held on Wednesday November 30.

After receiving his trophy the Arson singer, 28, went near to the mic on the stage and took his phone out from the pocket, while saying “Our Jin has something so say” flashing a wide smile he continued, “I’ll give him a call.”

The fans in the arena had the flash lights of their cellphones on and started screaming in excitement.

The Jack in the Box singer said, “He is not picking up…what I should do?” he waited patiently for a while then Jin Picked up the call.

Jin said, “Ooo J.Hope” reflecting his happiness for J-Hope’s award. “Hyung I am doing an acceptance speech right now…say something Hyung-nim.” asked J.Hope on the call “to the Army that misses you so much” he added.





“Calling me in the middle of you speech..Is that okay??” Jin inquired back in surprise.

To which the Love Yourself singer responded, “I just called you now,,, as you were my only option” and burst into laughter.

“Since I am the one you rely on..give me a sec” he continued “I’ll give you a pro speech”

“About to say something to stall time” J-Hope teased in between as Jin paused for a few moments to come up with a good speech.

“Please keep quite my friend” Jin mocked J.Hope (jokingly) and went on saying, “Hello everyone, this is BTS Jin” the stadium was echoed with loudest screams after receiving a hello from their idol.

“oh..really..oh, this is such an honorable award, I am so thankful to receive it….OUR ARMYY” he screamed in joy as he finished that sentence and fans responded back with the same zeal.

He further added, “To our ARMY I am very very grateful, and to our members who is always working hard. And I love you a lot too..our members.”

“About to put down the phone, love you Hyung” said J-Hope assuming Jin has just finished the speech.

“Yah…I’m not done” Jin continued “the weather is getting cold, everybody please do not catch a cold and please do not get sick.”

He further advised, “Please take care of your body/health, it’s sad I won’t be making public appearances for a while, but I will come back with great music soon.”

“Everyone I will go to the military safely! Thank you.”

J-Hope ended the call saying, “Thank you Hyung..love you.”