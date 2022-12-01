 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Lady Susan Hussey 'thrown under the bus' for Royal family image

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II former aides are disappointed due to public 'overreaction' to Lady Susan Hussey racism row.

In a conversation with Daily Mail, a staff member said: "No question, Lady Susan has been thrown under a bus and it is a massive overreaction.

"Where was anyone standing up saying, 'Wait a moment, this is a woman who has travelled to every corner of the planet and met people from every ethnic background. Is it really likely that she would be deliberately, provocatively racist?' I don't think so."

Another veteran courtier questioned: "Where is their duty of care and compassion towards a much-loved member of staff who has led an exemplary life of service and dedication to the monarchy?

"The speed with which this has taken place does not just damage Lady Susan's reputation but that of the institution as well.

"Shouldn't there have been some kind of calm, considered investigation? Instead it looks like the reaction has been driven by social media."

This comes after Buckingham Palace issued a quick apology after Hussey made a racist remark on a Royal guest.

More From Entertainment:

U2 Bono shares impressive art skills to record producer Clive Davis

U2 Bono shares impressive art skills to record producer Clive Davis
Archie Harrison makes rare appearance with mom Meghan Markle

Archie Harrison makes rare appearance with mom Meghan Markle
Prince William, Harry planning revenge plot on Camilla?

Prince William, Harry planning revenge plot on Camilla?
Kate Middleton, William attempt to recreate Prince Harry, Meghan’s viral photo

Kate Middleton, William attempt to recreate Prince Harry, Meghan’s viral photo
BTS J-Hope, Jin pull out a funny gig at MAMA Award 2022

BTS J-Hope, Jin pull out a funny gig at MAMA Award 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton have unpleasant moment at recent royal outing

Prince William, Kate Middleton have unpleasant moment at recent royal outing
Buckingham Palace using 'speedy apology' to save Prince William US tour

Buckingham Palace using 'speedy apology' to save Prince William US tour
Will Smith getting a pass over Oscars slapgate because of his ‘skin color’?

Will Smith getting a pass over Oscars slapgate because of his ‘skin color’?
'The Lord of the Rings' star declares 'Rings of Power' shouldn't be made

'The Lord of the Rings' star declares 'Rings of Power' shouldn't be made
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with ‘beautiful women’ amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with ‘beautiful women’ amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours

Ben Affleck slams Netflix, calls it an 'assembly line'

Ben Affleck slams Netflix, calls it an 'assembly line'

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s guests turn down invites as race row erupts

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s guests turn down invites as race row erupts