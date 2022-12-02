Kanye West shows support to Balenciaga amid recent controversial campaign

Kanye West shared his support for Balenciaga after the recent backlash received by the brand for its controversial ad campaign sexualizing children.

“I stand by Balenciaga and denounce all witch hunts and I cancel cancel culture Jesus is King Ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign for Christ Sake,” he wrote on Twitter on late Thursday night.

Following to that, he again tweeted a picture of himself writing, “Never turn our backs Demna and the Balenciaga family for life Cancel cancel culture Jesus please heal.”

Earlier in the day, the 45-year-old rapper had also shared a text exchange with the brand's creative director, Demna Gvasalia, whom he’s worked with closely on various projects for years.

In the alleged texts, Denma plead to West to ask his fans to “stop Denma hate,” to which he responded with “Love cures everything, Love Denma.”

West added anther tweet that read, “God loves Balenciaga Love is the answer Jesus is the answer Praying for all of the innocent artist and beautiful humans who make clothing that had nothing to do with the adds [sic] Peoples grandmothers work their [sic] for Christ sake.”

The Gold Digger singer also said that canceling Balenciaga was not the way to end the trafficking of children.

Instead, he suggested to “remove any and all forms of pornography from Twitter and every platform Pornography is the product of pedophilia [sic] When grown men look at porn they are watching someone’s daughter relive trauma for money.”

The Donda rapper who has previously admitted to having a porn and s** addiction continued, “The use of Porn destroyed my family but Jesus will heal everything.”